Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L)’s (NUC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) (LON:NUC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Nucleus Financial Group plc (NUC.L) stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 170 ($2.22). 26,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,576. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00. Nucleus Financial Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.82.

Nucleus Financial Group plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across various tax wrappers and asset choices, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, ETFs, and investment trusts.

