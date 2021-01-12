NuCypher (NU) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $67.72 million and $21.63 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00111785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258005 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00061495 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,068,984,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

