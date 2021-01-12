Nuformix plc (NFX.L) (LON:NFX) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Nuformix plc (NFX.L) (LON:NFX) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Approximately 1,247,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,090,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.34. The company has a market cap of £13.35 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

About Nuformix plc (NFX.L) (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops drugs using cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP004, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multiple forms of fibrosis in various human tissues.

