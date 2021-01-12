Nuggets Reaches Market Cap of $509,834.57 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $509,834.57 and approximately $736.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00112540 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00265306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00062848 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Coin Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

