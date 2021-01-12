Numeraire Market Cap Hits $125.47 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $125.47 million and $22.73 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $28.10 or 0.00083727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.77 or 0.00380735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.73 or 0.04266362 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,645 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

