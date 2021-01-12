NuShares Price Up 63.6% Over Last Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 63.6% against the US dollar. NuShares has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1,264.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008015 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,851,196,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,095,300 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

