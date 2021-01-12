Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. Oppenheimer upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after buying an additional 94,084 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,285,000 after acquiring an additional 478,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $30.72 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $312.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

