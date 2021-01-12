Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.12.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 302.12, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.49. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 140.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,707 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.