NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.94.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. 10,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,113. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 5.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 47.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in NuVasive by 153.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

