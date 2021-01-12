Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 260.5% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NMY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,771. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 551,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 531,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,448 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

