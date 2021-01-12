Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) Trading Down 4.9%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.57.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.

