NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,590,000 after purchasing an additional 145,139 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,799,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total value of $9,286,426.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $527.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.06. The company has a market capitalization of $334.34 billion, a PE ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.