NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,806,000 after acquiring an additional 163,398 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

NVIDIA stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $539.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,460. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a PE ratio of 88.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.