NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $600.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $544.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.06. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 196,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $102,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 18,816.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.