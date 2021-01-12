NXM (NXM) Price Up 10.2% This Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $34.27 or 0.00104411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $198.80 million and $26.28 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00113998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00273400 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00063890 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00064403 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,707,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,801,350 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling NXM

