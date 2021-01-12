NXP Semiconductors’ (NXPI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of -326.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.