Nyzo Hits Market Cap of $2.41 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $2.41 million and $343,584.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00112533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00262360 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00065102 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00062510 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

