O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group accounts for 2.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.