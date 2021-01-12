O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 10,326 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties comprises approximately 1.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned 0.35% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRG opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $545.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

