O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Short Interest Up 716.7% in December

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 716.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OQMGF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 18,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,656. O3 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on OQMGF. Cormark began coverage on shares of O3 Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of O3 Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

