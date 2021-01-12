O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Shares Down 5%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF)’s stock price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 18,837 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 13,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OQMGF shares. Cormark started coverage on shares of O3 Mining in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of O3 Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

