Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the December 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OCSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.55 million, a P/E ratio of -194.70 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 million. Analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,331,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,023,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,925,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock worth $187,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 164,597 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

