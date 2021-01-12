Oasis Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.25 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $62.16 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00104950 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.32 or 0.00302631 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00012068 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project

Oasis Network Coin Trading

