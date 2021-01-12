Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $44.82. Approximately 164,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 219,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.
OAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74.
About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)
Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.
