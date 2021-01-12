Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) traded down 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $189.47 million, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Get Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) alerts:

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.