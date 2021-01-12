Observer (OBSR) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Observer has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $272,334.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

