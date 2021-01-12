Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 12.6%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) shares were up 12.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 37,184,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 26,839,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 50,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,560,000 after buying an additional 167,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.