Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $159.44 million and $18.36 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00043824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.46 or 0.00374590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.17 or 0.04311940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

