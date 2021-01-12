Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Up 12.3%

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) shot up 12.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $11.26. 1,175,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,589,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OII. BidaskClub upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $439.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,571 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 3.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oceaneering International by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

