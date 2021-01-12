OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 268,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 281,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

OFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.64.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar bought 3,733 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,218.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 385,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 164,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

