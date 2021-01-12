OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) Shares Down 1%

Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 37,937 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 36,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01).

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 22.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OFS Credit by 89.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 11.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

