OMG Network Market Capitalization Achieves $427.45 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $427.45 million and $284.21 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $3.05 or 0.00008760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

OMG Network Token Trading

OMG Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

