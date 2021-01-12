Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.86. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 4,900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.88.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OML.V) (CVE:OML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

