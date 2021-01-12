Omni Price Tops $3.69 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00011035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $728,954.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00395051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,138 coins and its circulating supply is 562,822 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

