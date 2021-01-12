On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Down 70.4% in December

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTIVF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,411. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. On Track Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 29.76%.

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

