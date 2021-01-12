Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 6%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.82. 411,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 238,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

