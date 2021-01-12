Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Cap of $840,107.83

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $840,107.83 and approximately $5,838.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00024095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00111494 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00261345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00064609 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00061979 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

