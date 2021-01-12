Open Predict Token Hits Market Capitalization of $716,515.58 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Open Predict Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $716,515.58 and approximately $248.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00041485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00367969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.51 or 0.04385350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token's total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token's official website is openpredict.io

