OpenDAO Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $938,219.87 and $531,949.00 worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00041686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00375093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.69 or 0.04398796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars.

