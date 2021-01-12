Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.39

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.39 and traded as high as $8.87. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 51,952 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

