Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NovoCure in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVCR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.91. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $179.62.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in NovoCure by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,124 shares of company stock worth $33,555,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

