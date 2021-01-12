Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Short Interest Update

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the December 15th total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,551,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPTI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,164,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,099,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06. Optec International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Optec International

Optec International, Inc engages in selling and marketing optimized fuel maximizer units in North America and internationally. It markets optimized fuel maximizer for passenger vehicles, intermediate/medium duty trucks, off-road equipment, generator systems, heavy duty diesel on-road vehicles, and transportation refrigeration units.

