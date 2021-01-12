Orchard Funding Group plc (ORCH.L) (LON:ORCH) Shares Gap Up to $55.00

Shares of Orchard Funding Group plc (ORCH.L) (LON:ORCH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $57.50. Orchard Funding Group plc (ORCH.L) shares last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 116,583 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.85. The company has a market capitalization of £12.81 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Orchard Funding Group plc (ORCH.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. Orchard Funding Group plc (ORCH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance and professional fee funding services in the United Kingdom. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

