Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OROVY stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $63.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

