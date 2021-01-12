Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OROVY stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $63.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

