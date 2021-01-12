Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.46

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.46 and last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

