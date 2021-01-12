Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.46

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.46 and last traded at $63.46, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 0.69.

About Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

