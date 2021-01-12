Orient Walt (HTDF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.11 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $1.11 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00025661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00114012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00270883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00063831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00063926 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,478,050 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

Orient Walt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

