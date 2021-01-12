Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORKLY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

ORKLY opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.