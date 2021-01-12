Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.82. Approximately 57,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 109,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.01 million and a P/E ratio of 455.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11.

About Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

