Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Short Interest Up 1,683.9% in December

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 1,683.9% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
EMRRF stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Orogen Royalties has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.
About Orogen Royalties
