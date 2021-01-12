Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 489.6% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

